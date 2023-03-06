A child on a bicycle was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on North King Street in Morganton.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North King Street at Howard Street around 3:35 p.m. Sunday for a car crash involving a child on a bicycle, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton and later airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries, the release said.

Public Safety’s traffic reconstruction team responded to the crash, which still is under investigation, the release said.

Burke County EMS also responded.

More information will be published as it becomes available.