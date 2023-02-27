The community is rallying behind a Patton High School senior who was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Colten Dale, 18, was headed toward Morganton on Enola Road near JP Hawkins Circle around 3 p.m. when he drove off the road to the right, overcorrected, went left of center off the road to the left, hit a tree, went down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek, said Sgt. A.K. Johnson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Dale was trapped in the vehicle for some time, Johnson said. Once freed, he was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Morganton by ambulance, and later transferred to an Asheville-area trauma center, Johnson said.

Dale was in critical condition Sunday, Johnson said.

Minutes after Dale’s wreck, another driver went left of center to keep from hitting traffic that was stopped because of the crash, Johnson said.

That driver’s vehicle ended up flipping, but the driver was not seriously injured, he said.

Johnson urged drivers to always pay attention to what’s happening in front of them.

Offering support

Students, friends, teachers and coaches have come out in droves to show support for Dale in the days since the crash.

Former Patton Football Head Coach Mark Duncan estimated between 150-200 people turned out Sunday afternoon for a prayer on the football field at Patton High School. Dale played defense for the school’s varsity football team as No. 55.

“The unity of caring about someone in your community, seeing people come out and whatever relationship they have with Colten (Dale), he’s put a mark on them,” Duncan said. “It just tells you what kind of person Colten is in every aspect of his life.”

It’s Dale’s leadership skills on and off the field that shine through in his personality, Duncan said.

“Colten (Dale) is a good leader,” Duncan said. “He stands up for what he believes in, he’s a hard worker, and one of his great characteristics is that he loves to help people.”

Duncan said Dale was so good at motivating other students, sometimes it was like having another coach on the field.

Off the field, Duncan said Dale loved hunting and fishing, and said he’s a family man. All of that combined with strength earned him the nickname Cowboy.

“He’s a fine young man,” Duncan said. “His grit, his cowboy toughness is what’s going to shine through in all this.”

He said if he could talk to Dale, he’d tell him just to be patient and keep praying.

“Keep stepping forward,” Duncan said. “Every day is not going to be a super day, but keep praying and keep working, because that’s how you’re going to pull yourself through.”

Duncan said Dale is one of the toughest kids he knows.

“He’s cowboy strong, and that’s what’s going to be the deciding factor,” Duncan said. “That’s what’s going to pull him through, with prayer and the good Lord on his side, he’s going to be just fine.”