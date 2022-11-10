Cops identify woman killed in Thursday morning crash

The identity of a woman hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning has been released.

Shamika Louise Lyles, 29, of Morganton, was walking north on the shoulder of North Green Street near Blue Ridge Community Action when she was hit by the front passenger side of an SUV, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety and information gathered at the scene.

Lyles was pronounced dead at the scene, the MDPS release said.

The department’s traffic reconstruction team responded to the scene and detectives assisted with the investigation at the scene, the release said.

MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown said speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation to determine whether charges will be issued.

Two lanes of traffic were closed, with northbound traffic re-routed into the center turn lane, for about two and a half hours while investigators worked at the scene of the crash. Burke County EMS also responded to the scene.