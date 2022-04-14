Death investigation underway after body found in car near library

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library.

The body was discovered when police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the corner of South King and West Concord streets around 11 a.m., said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Foul play is not suspected at this time, he said.

The identity of the person found dead has not been released.

Burke County EMS and the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene along with MDPS police and fire units.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

