Department asks for donations after man seriously burned in fire

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man was seriously burned in a fire early Saturday morning after trying to rescue one of his dogs from a house fire.

Firefighters responded to 3447 Eckard Creek Circle Extension around 5 a.m. Saturday after the occupants woke up to a popping noise in the kitchen, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop. The smoke detectors went off around the same time.

The occupants of the home, a woman and her adult son, escaped the home with two of their three dogs, Bishop said.

The son went back into the home to find the other dog, but ended up sustaining first- and second-degree burns on about 27% of his body, Bishop said. Medical helicopters couldn’t fly because of weather conditions, so the son was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be stabilized and later transferred to a burn unit.

The third dog was later found dead by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but investigators believe the fire may have started in the kitchen, Bishop said.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with basic needs for a couple days, but the family had no insurance and lost everything in the fire, according to a post from Icard Township Fire/Rescue on Facebook.

The fire department is collecting monetary donations for the family now, and donations are being accepted in-person at Icard Township Fire Department Station 1, 100 First Ave. N.E., Hildebran, and at Huffman Realty, 721 U.S. 70 S.W., #1, Hildebran. Donations also can be mailed to ITFD, P.O. Box 905, Hildebran, NC 28637.