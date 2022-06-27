 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies looking for runaway girl

Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday.

Carissa Annabelle Garrett, who was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt and fuzzy, red pajama pants, is believed to be headed toward the Asheville area after running away from her home on Hartland Forest Drive, according to information from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She may be riding a pink and blue bicycle with the word “Mischievous” written on it, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or 828-764-9505.

carissa garrett.jpg

Garrett

 Submitted, Burke County Sheriff's Office
