An early morning fire destroyed a home on the east side of Morganton.

Personnel from the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to 201 Kirk St. around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire, according to a press release from MDPS.

Arriving units found the vacant home engulfed in flames, the release said.

Public safety personnel spent two hours on the scene of the fire, and the city of Morganton’s electric department came to the scene to remove an active, downed power line on Kirk Street, the release said.

The fire remains under investigation by MDPS investigators. The home was deemed a complete loss.