Family mourns loss of man

Jason Shane got himself into a bit of a disagreement with his brother Michael a few weeks ago.

Michael was out of town and Jason, who had a key and a room at his home, decided to bring one of his friends who was experiencing homelessness back to Michael’s house.

Jason wanted to give the person a chance to have a shower and get some rest, but it felt disrespectful to Michael at the time because he did it without asking first.

In retrospect, though, Michael said it just showed how much Jason cared about others.

“He did it because his heart was so open and he just wanted to help somebody else,” Michael said.

After Jason took his own life earlier this month, his loved ones are remembering his caring personality with anecdotes like that.

“It just seems unfair that he left the way he did, but look how much he pulled us together,” Michael said.

Life was not easy on Jason, who was adopted about 13 years ago by Michael’s dad. Jason and his sister, Jennifer Seo, were born in the Philippines.

The siblings had a hard life growing up, with Seo recalling Jason holding their baby sister while she looked for food in garbage cans or stole it from the street.

When their sister died, they grew closer with their father and things seemed to be getting better. But their father secretly was battling tuberculosis, a disease that eventually would kill him.

That’s how the duo, who also had tuberculosis and were malnourished, ended up at an orphanage in the Philippines for about two years before they were adopted by different families and separated.

“I felt like my world just dropped because he was everything for me,” Seo said.

Seo struggled to get information on her brother’s whereabouts, but after a couple of years, they found each other on Facebook.

She eventually came to visit Jason in Morganton, where she met his adoptive family for the first time.

“He was so happy,” Seo said. “I was like, ‘wow, he’s in a good place.’”

Jason took it hard when his adoptive father died a few years ago, cutting off communication with his sister.

“Jason was never home in a house or a building, but he felt home in our dad’s presence all the time,” Michael said. “That was his home, and then that house was torn down.”

When his first child was born, Jason was overcome with joy, his siblings said. Seo recalled him sending her photos of his daughter, saying how much she looked like their little sister.

“He would wake up in the mornings, first thing in the morning, and he would show you a picture of his kids,” Michael said. “Every morning. Every morning. He couldn’t see his kids because of his mental illness, but the love for those kids, they were just … they were his entire world.”

Jason had been staying in a parking lot near downtown Morganton by choice, Michael said. He said Jason always had a room in his home and a key to the house, but he chose to stay near downtown Morganton so he could be close to his children.

“If he wasn’t so sick, he would have been the most perfect father,” Michael said. “I mean, the father that we all would have dreamed of having. He was so outgoing and just loved fun.”

He wasn’t a partier, Michael said, and he never did drugs. He would ride his bike to work every day, unless they were going to a job site far away. He was saving up money to buy a new car since the engine on his had blown.

When the family visited the memorial set up in the parking lot where Jason was staying before his death, Seo said multiple people who knew him came up to tell them how much they loved Jason.

She said people described Jason as a peacemaker, and they said he always looked out for others. They told her Jason would never accept money offered to him.

“It kind of helped me a lot to see that he lived the way he (wanted) to be,” Seo said. “He was helping other people.”

Seo and Michael said they know Jason is in a better place, and Seo said she still feels his presence with her — notably so one night last week, when she was driving one of Michael’s trucks.

Jason had borrowed one of Michael’s trucks shortly before his death, the same truck Michael let Seo use while she was in town after his death.

“I don’t know this area, but I was driving from Hickory to Morganton … it was almost 11 at night,” Seo said. “The heater was on, I was hot, but the steering wheel was cold like ice … I know he was there and guiding me.”

She said it will take time to heal, and she will always miss him, but he will never be forgotten.

“When I look at my nephews and his daughter, it brings to me that he didn’t leave us, he left a legacy for us,” Seo said. “We need to [honor] his legacies. It’s going to help us be happier.”

Not only that, but he brought together people who, otherwise, would have never met.

“We’re forever family,” Michael said, pointing to Seo. “She’s a sister to me now … Jason gave me a blessing and it’s been Jennifer.”

They said they hoped people would remember Jason for the big-hearted, outgoing person he was, and help carry on that legacy.

Jason’s family asked that anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental illness seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

