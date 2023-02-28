CONNELLY SPRINGS — A trash fire got out of hand Tuesday afternoon, leading at least six departments to respond to the scene. Capt. Casey Beard with Icard Township Fire Rescue told reporters fire from the pile of trash spread to at least one structure and possibly two more off Hildebran Mountain Avenue. He urged homeowners to avoid burning anything in dry, windy conditions like the area saw Tuesday. No injuries were reported from the fire, but some pets may have been inside. It wasn't clear by press time if any were injured. The Burke County Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to investigate.