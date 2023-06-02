A firefighter is back home to finish recovering after collapsing while fighting a fire in the Chesterfield community Friday.

Chesterfield Firefighter David Hart returned home Monday afternoon after spending the weekend at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Chesterfield Fire Chief James Robinson said firefighters originally had been called out to a vehicle fire, but it ended up being a vehicle and a camper, and the fire was threatening another structure.

Hart had driven the department’s rescue truck because it has extra tools for dealing with vehicle fires and accidents, and it gives the department the ability to pump water. The pump panel for the truck is in the middle of the truck, so firefighters stand on the truck to manage the pump controls.

Firefighters had started their attack on the vehicle fire, and Hart had taken up his position at the pump controls on the rescue truck, Robinson said. Firefighter Bobby Lloyd had turned around for a minute to work on something, and when he looked back to Hart, Hart had fallen and was laying down on the truck.

Robinson said Lloyd laid on the horn and got the closest firefighters – Assistant Chief Jeremy Cooke, Capt. TJ Robinson and Firefighter Amanda Buff — diverted to help Hart while two other firefighters continued putting water on the fire to get it under control before it could spread to any nearby structures.

They pulled him off the firetruck, cut his shirt, started CPR and used a bag-valve mask to help with ventilations, Robinson said. Their trucks are equipped with AEDs, and Robinson said they believe they administered the first shock from the ARD within about 90 seconds.

Once he was shocked, firefighters continued CPR – something that’s vital for patient survival in cardiac arrest, Robinson said.

“If you think about your swimming pool, the filter gets clogged up and it doesn’t suck water in it,” Robinson said. “When you pull the filter back out, it sucks a whole bunch of air and it takes a minute for all that water to get in there before the pump will actually start circulating. Your heart’s exactly the same way.”

They continued CPR for about two minutes before Hart was able to take a breath on his own.

All of the medical helicopters in the area were busy at the time so Hart wasn’t airlifted but instead was transported to Frye where doctors were able to address the blockages he had. He was able to be released from the hospital Monday around noon, and was welcomed home with a procession of fire trucks down N.C. 18/U.S. 64.

Hart has been with the fire department for nearly a decade and also volunteers with Burke County REACT. He retired from the US Army before settling here.

“He would do absolutely anything for anybody,” Robinson said. “And he has a huge heart … he’s always jovial, he’s always laughing and he’s great to be around.”

Early intervention like Hart received Friday is what makes the difference, Robinson said.

“Only 9.1% of the people who ever receive CPR ever get to leave the hospital,” Robinson said. “So, 9.1% of people actually recover … that’s a terribly small number, one would think, but the cool part about that information and the science in it is we know that … we have about a … 70-plus percent success if an AED is applied within the first five minutes of cardiac arrest.”

He encouraged everyone to learn CPR because you never know when you’ll need to use it.

“If nothing else, if you don’t want to do traditional CPR where you’re giving mouth-to-mouth, please, if nothing else, learn hands-only CPR because you’re still moving air, you’re circulating the blood and that buys the time that it takes for us as first responders to get there with an AED,” Robinson said.

Robinson said recovery from the incident will probably slow Hart down until the fall. With the department’s current roster, Robinson said that’ll leave only a few people available during the day to respond to calls in the district.

“Anybody that’s ever had an inkling that would want to join a volunteer fire department, we would love for you to join,” Robinson said. “We would love to get you involved in the process. For us, David, 58 years old, he is our average age. We just cannot get young people to volunteer and join the volunteer fire department.”

Reach out to Chesterfield Fire Rescue on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chesterfield.station76 for information on joining the department.