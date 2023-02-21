A home that was being remodeled was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 2811 Hartland Road in the Chesterfield area of Burke County around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis. The house was completely destroyed by the fire, Willis said.

No injuries were reported, Willis said. The home was undergoing a remodel, and no one was living in it at the time, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Willis said.

Chesterfield, Oak Hill, Triple Community, Valdese and Drexel fire departments all responded to the scene, along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.