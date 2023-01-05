Identity of driver killed in Wednesday night crash released

A Wednesday night crash marked the first fatality of the new year, but the second one in less than two weeks.

Witnesses said a car had been driving erratically on U.S. 70 between Drexel and Morganton when it went left of center and hit an SUV head-on shortly before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday just west of Stoney Brook Street, said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Stoney Brook Street is between Trinity Church Road and Burke Memorial Park Road.

The driver of the car, Robert Earnest Bowden, 63, of Morganton, was pronounced dead at the scene, Metcalf said. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The two occupants of the SUV were transported to a local hospital, but were not seriously injured, Metcalf said.

The crash came a little more than a week since a Christmas Day crash killed a man on U.S. 70 in Connelly Springs.

Information previously released by the Highway Patrol indicated 71-year-old William Gordon Bailey was killed when the Chevrolet Colorado he was driving went left of center and hit a passenger car head-on. Bailey also wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the passenger car Bailey hit was seriously injured and transported to a Catawba County hospital, the Highway Patrol previously said.

“We always stress the importance of occupant restraints and cars are made safer these days with safety features, airbags and crush stones, but without wearing a seat belt, every person becomes a projectile,” said Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. N.R. Stell. “We stress the importance of always buckling up and making sure your children are buckled up properly in a weight-appropriate child restraint system.”

A child has to be 8 years old or weigh at least 80 pounds before they can ride in a vehicle without a child restraint system, Stell said.

Stell said a seat belt ticket in North Carolina costs nearly $200 for adults. If a child isn’t properly restrained in a vehicle, the ticket adds points to their driver’s license, Stell said.

No charges are expected in either crash.