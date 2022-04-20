Man airlifted after crash on US 70 west of Glen Alpine

A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 70 west of Glen Alpine.

A blue pickup truck was headed west on U.S. 70 between Kathy Road and Dysartsville Road when it went into the oncoming lane and hit a red pickup truck head-on around 4:26 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the blue pickup truck was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte, Wakefield said. A person in the red pickup truck was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton, he said.

Wakefield said troopers weren’t sure what caused the driver to go left of center, but said impairment was not suspected at this point in the investigation. Charges still are pending, he said.

West End Fire and Rescue, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT all responded to the scene, along with NCSHP.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

