CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man was charged with driving while impaired after a wreck early Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to a wreck at Rhodhiss Road at Thoreau Court, which is about a tenth of a mile from Icard Rhodhiss Road, around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Freeman, 48, was driving a vehicle on Rhodhiss Road when he crossed the center line at Thoreau Court and hit another vehicle head-on, Metcalf said.

Freeman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Metcalf said. His head hit the windshield of his car and first responders initially thought they would need to airlift him, but they ended up transporting him to a Hickory hospital, Metcalf said.

The driver of the other car was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Valdese, but Metcalf said they planned to transport her to an Asheville-area hospital later.

Both drivers appeared to receive serious but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

Freeman, of Granite Falls, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center, Metcalf said.

Drowning Creek and Rhodhiss fire departments responded to the scene along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS and NCSHP.