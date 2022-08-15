 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man critically injured in Sunday night crash

A Morganton man suffered critical injuries in a crash late Sunday night.

Zachary Church, 24, cut his bicycle across Burkemont Avenue between Western Piedmont Community College and West Fleming Drive when a car clipped his bike and sent him airborne around midnight Sunday, said Interim Chief Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Church had severe head trauma and was transported to an Asheville-area hospital, Lander said. He was in critical condition Monday morning.

It was raining when the crash occurred, and visibility was low, Lander said. He said by the time the driver of the car could see Church, it was too late to do anything about the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The road was closed for a couple of hours while investigators worked at the scene.

Lander encouraged anyone walking, jogging or biking at night to use crosswalks when crossing the road, and wear reflect or bright clothing to make sure they can easily be seen.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

