Man dead, woman seriously injured in Christmas Day crash

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man is dead after a Christmas Day crash on U.S. 70.

William Gordon Bailey, 71, of Connelly Springs, was driving a Chevrolet Colorado west on U.S. 70 near Rhodhiss Road when he crossed the center line and hit a Volvo passenger car head-on, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Volvo, 25-year-old Cecylia Young, of Valdese, was seriously injured, the release said. She was transported by Burke County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

No charges are expected in the crash.