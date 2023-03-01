VALDESE — A man died hours after a crash Tuesday night near McGalliard Falls.

Barry Pearson, 55, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on Falls Road between Meytre Avenue and Enon Road when he went completely left of center and hit a Honda SUV head-on around 7:16 p.m., said Trooper G.A. Metcalf with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A helicopter was called to the scene to transport Pearson, but it was diverted to UNC Health Blue Ridge-Valdese while EMS worked to stabilize him. Pearson was flown to a Charlotte-area hospital where he died in surgery around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Metcalf said.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital, but she was released with only minor injuries, Metcalf said.

Pearson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Metcalf said, and there was no indication he tried to brake before the crash. He said damage done to the Honda indicated its driver may have tried to swerve to avoid the crash, but the maneuver was too late.

Troopers still are investigating whether impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.

Triple Community and Valdese fire departments responded to the scene along with NCSHP, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT.