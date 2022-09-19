 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Man found dead on side of street

  • Updated
  • 0
092022-mnh-news-body-p1

A patrol car blocks off Ross Street off Burkemont Avenue in Morganton. 

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 100-block of Ross Street after a person reported a man was lying on the side of the road shortly before 3:30 p.m., said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The man was declared dead by EMS personnel at the scene, Brown said.

Investigators had not found any signs of foul play, Brown said. The cause of death remains under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Owners of Chevrolet, Ford and GMC need to be on high alert as these are some of the vehicles most likely to get stolen. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert