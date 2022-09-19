Man found dead on side of street

A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.

Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 100-block of Ross Street after a person reported a man was lying on the side of the road shortly before 3:30 p.m., said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The man was declared dead by EMS personnel at the scene, Brown said.

Investigators had not found any signs of foul play, Brown said. The cause of death remains under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.

More information will be published as it becomes available.