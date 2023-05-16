A Morganton man received a driving while impaired charge after a car he was driving crashed into the side of a gas station Monday night.

Zachary Sauls, 29, of Morganton, was charged with driving while impaired after a crash around 10:20 p.m. Monday, said Capt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Brown said Sauls reportedly pulled into the parking lot of the Triangle Station, which is situated in the triangle between College, West Union and West Meeting streets, and pulled into a parking space.

At one point, his foot hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, and the car hit the side of the building, Brown said. The value of the damage done to the building wasn’t clear Tuesday, Brown said.

Brown said the cashier who was working was injured when a display fell on him, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. There also was a passenger in the car, but they weren’t believed to be injured, Brown said.

Officers had Sauls perform standardized field sobriety tests and used a breathalyzer. Brown said Sauls blew more than the legal limit of .08.

A copy of the arrest warrant indicated Sauls blew a .18.

Sauls was granted a custody release and is due in court June 12.