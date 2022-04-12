Man helps neighbors escape burning home

ICARD — It was like something out of a nightmare when Jeremiah Brittain woke up Tuesday morning.

His dogs had been barking for about 10 minutes around 5:15 a.m. when he said he heard something that sounded like a woman screaming.

“I got up and I was getting ready to come outside, we heard something that sounded almost like a car being drug down the road, a piece of tin or something, really loud,” Brittain said. “I kind of ran out the door and I looked over and saw flames coming out of the front of their house, the neighbors’.”

Brittain said when he got up to the house on Virginia Pine Circle, the propane tank on a grill had caught fire and it was shooting flames into the side of the house.

He said he ran around to the back of the house and saw the occupants in the basement.

“He’s like, ‘Help me get some water and put it out,’” Brittain said. “And I said, ‘Man, there ain’t no way we can get this fire put out.’”

They grabbed what they could from a safe in the house, and Brittain said the occupant was trying to go back in the home to get more stuff.

“I said, ‘Man, the roof is starting to come in,’” Brittain said. “‘Don’t go back in there, you might not be able to make it back out.’”

He said he and the occupants along with some neighbors stood by at the corner while the fire department started working to extinguish the blaze.

Icard Township Fire Chief Brand Lingerfelt said the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire put out, and firefighters could hear some explosions from inside the home.

The home was a total loss, Fire Marshal Mike Willis said. The cause of the fire was undetermined, but Willis said investigators believed it started on the front porch.

One of the occupants was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains after the fire had been extinguished, Willis said.

Brittain said he would’ve helped save anybody in that situation.

“It’s just crazy,” Brittain said. “You wake up and the neighbors’ house is nearly burned down to the ground; that kind of makes you realize how things can go so quick.”

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Lovelady, Rhodhiss and Drowning Creek fire departments also responded along with Burke County EMS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.