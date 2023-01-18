Man injured in Valdese house fire

VALDESE — A man was injured in a fire at his home in Valdese on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Temple Street Southwest around 3:20 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene.

Triple Community Assistant Fire Chief Michael Carswell said units arriving to the scene saw heavy smoke and heavy fire coming from the kitchen area of the home.

Firefighters laid in on the fire, getting it under control in a few minutes, Carswell said. He said they cut a vent hole into the ceiling to help draw the fire up and out of the house. That improves conditions both for firefighters and anyone who may still be trapped inside the home.

No one was trapped inside the home, but the resident of the home was transported to a hospital for treatment, Carswell said.

Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop said the man had burns on one of his hands, but his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

The fire remains under investigation, but Carswell said firefighters were told the resident went outside to check on his dogs and came back in to find the stove on fire. The man tried to put the fire out and was injured in the process.

Fire damage was mostly contained to one room, Carswell said, but the majority of the house had smoke and heat damage from the fire.

Firefighters from Triple Community, Valdese and Lovelady fire departments all responded to the scene along with Burke County EMS and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

More information will be published as it becomes available.