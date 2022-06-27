Man seriously injured in Sunday crash

A man was seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Morganton.

The crash occurred when the traffic signal at the intersection of North Green Street and Independence Boulevard had malfunctioned around 1:20 p.m., said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The 67-year-old Lenoir man riding a motorcycle was headed straight on North Green Street through the intersection. He had a yellow flashing light at the time, Brown said.

A Ford van was headed through the intersection from Independence Boulevard toward the old Kmart shopping center. That driver had a flashing red light, Brown said.

The man riding the motorcycle ended up with serious injuries after his bike hit the side of the van, Brown said.

He was transported by EMS to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he was in serious but stable condition Sunday, Brown said.

Another EMS unit was called to the scene to check the injuries of a passenger in the van, but it wasn’t clear if the person had to be transported, Brown said.

The driver of the van was cited for failure to yield, he said.

MDPS fire and police units responded to the scene, along with Burke County EMS.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

