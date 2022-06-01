Man thankful to be alive after crash on NC 181

The day started out like any other for Ethan Beam.

He got ready for work, albeit running a little behind, and set off for the drive to Boone on N.C. 181. It’s a commute he makes nearly every working day, save for the occasions he opts to take U.S. 321 instead.

But that commute took a turn for the worst when he saw a truck hauling canisters filled with different gases bearing down on him.

“I had like a little … premonition that something was about to happen,” Beam said. “About that time, I seen him coming around the curve in my lane and he tipped over, probably two or three car lengths away.”

That started a dramatic series of events that left Beam with a broken arm.

“He started to tip and ... like the top of his hood hit the center of my grill, and he just, like, flipped across the top of my truck and down the side of it,” Beam said. “All I could see for a little bit was mostly glass and smoke, but once everything kind of came to a stop and I actually … slid up to a stop, I started seeing all of the … gas cylinders … they’re spinning around in the road, expelling the gas out of them and they’re taking off, going up under the truck and stuff like that.

“All I could think was to get out and get away from it.”

When he could tell the crash was imminent, Beam said he drove his work truck as far off the road as he could get and pulled his legs flush against his seat.

“That was the only reason that I was able to get my legs free and get out because the floorboard and dash and everything crushed in,” Beam said. “I visibly knew that my arm was broken. I could see that it was ‘L’ shaped, it went down to my wrist and then my hand was pointed off to the right.”

He said he checked to make sure he could feel his toes, wiggling them in his shoes. The dash was pushed down against his knees to the point that he couldn’t wiggle his legs, but he was able to get out of the truck by leaving his shoes inside it.

When he got out of the truck, he said he dropped to his knees in prayer.

“I have a little boy due Nov. 4,” Beam said. “I was just glad to be able to get out, walk away. I was glad I was still able to walk on this earth and, hopefully, be here to see my little boy show up.”

Trooper J.M. Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told The News Herald the crash occurred when the truck carrying canisters of gases went into a curve at around 45 mph and went left of center.

The suggested speed in that curve was about 20 mph, Baker said. The driver of the truck, Chad Sales, told troopers he thought his brakes went out.

Baker said a review of the truck’s brakes Wednesday showed they had not been properly maintained and had failed.

Sales, of Fletcher, was charged with driving left of center and exceeding a safe speed, Baker said.

Beam said he has seen countless wrecks on that stretch of highway, and that he hoped people would pay attention.

“Just be careful,” Beam said. “You never know what lays around the next curve. Everybody needs to slow down and just take precautions. Watch out for the motorcycles, there’s a lot of motorcycles up there this time of year.”

The truck Beam was driving the day of the crash, a 2014 Ford F-150, belonged to his company. He said the company asked if he wanted another Ford when they replace the totaled truck.

“I was like, ‘darn skippy,’” Beam said. “It saved me one time, hopefully the next one will save me again if that was to ever happen again.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

