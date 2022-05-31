Minor injuries after crash sees canisters spilled across highway

A lane of a mountain highway was closed for a little more than an hour Tuesday after a crash sent canisters across the road.

A truck carrying gas canisters south on N.C. 181 entered a curve at about 45 mph, went left of center and hit a pickup truck head-on around 12:30 p.m., said Trooper J.M. Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash sent the canisters all across the road, forcing the road to be closed for about an hour and a half, Baker said.

Chad Sales, the driver of the truck carrying the canisters, told troopers he thought his brakes went out, but Baker said there were a lot of skid marks on the road that showed they were working. He said the brakes will be inspected to make sure they were working.

Both drivers received minor injuries in the crash, Baker said.

Sales, of Fletcher, was charged with driving left of center and exceeding a safe speed, Baker said.

The northbound lane of NC 181 was closed for about an hour and a half, Baker said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

