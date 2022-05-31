Missing Charlotte woman could be in Gorge, car found near Linville Falls

A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.

Frances Collett Apperson, of North Course Drive in Charlotte, was last seen leaving her home May 17, according to a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She was reported missing May 21, CMPD told The News Herald.

Apperson, who is deaf, is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch white female who weighs about 180 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be headed toward the area of the Linville Gorge – something that was confirmed Monday evening when CMPD personnel and Avery County Sheriff’s Office deputies found her car in the parking lot near Linville Falls, said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

More than that, relatives searching for Apperson said they found a small angel along the trail leading to the falls, family members told WSOCTV reporter Dave Faherty. Deputies found an identical angel in Apperson’s car.

“We have a lot of family close by so we had looked everywhere and we just didn’t come to this spot,” Tod Collett, Apperson’s brother, told WSOCTV.

He said their family had hiked Hawksbill Mountain before, but he wasn’t sure if Apperson was familiar with Linville Falls.

Rescuers also joined the search for Apperson around 1 p.m. Tuesday, said Emergency Management Director Mike Willis. They were held up by a wreck on N.C. 181 that saw gas canisters spilled across the highway.

Willis said crews were prepared to search until nightfall Tuesday and they would pick the search up again Wednesday if she wasn’t found.

Personnel from the Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Special Ops, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Forest Service and Burke County Emergency Management all responded to the scene.

If anyone hiking in the Gorge finds a sign of Apperson, they are asked not to disturb it and to contact emergency management officials. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 828-437-1911.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

