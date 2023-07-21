VALDESE — A woman rescuers were searching for Friday afternoon was found dead in a sunflower field near her home.

Callie Carswell, 89, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at her home on Flat Gap Road in Valdese, family members told The News Herald. When her son went to check on her at around 1:30 p.m., the front door to the home was open and her keys were still inside.

She was reported missing at 3:19 p.m., said Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

The News Herald saw first responders from around the area converge on Carswell's home, including a bloodhound from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Relatives and neighbors joined crews searching the area around her home.

It was around 5:45 p.m. when Carswell was found near her home in a sunflower field, said Burke County Emergency Management Director Mike Willis. She had been dead for an unknown period of time, he said.

Lovelady Fire Rescue, Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County REACT, NCDPS and South Mountains State Park rangers all responded to the scene.