Missing woman found safe in Weaverville

A woman who was reported missing from Morganton Wednesday has been found safe in Weaverville, North Carolina.
Nina Thompson Anderson, 89, had last been seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday when she headed to a hair appointment, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. She missed the appointment because her car battery died and got the battery fixed, but her family didn't hear from her after that.
Brown said Anderson was found in Weaverville, North Carolina, early Thursday afternoon.