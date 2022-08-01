 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morganton man dies after Sunday crash

A man died after a crash north of Morganton early Sunday evening.

Myrian Dashea Reid, 25, of Morganton, was driving a 1995 Cadillac DeVille south on N.C. 181 near Frank Whisnant Road when he crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Toyota SUV headed north around 6:40 p.m., according to a release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

An EMS crew transported Reid from the scene but he died on the way to the hospital, the release said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were transported by EMS to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said.

