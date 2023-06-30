A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he had to lay his bike down on N.C. 181 late Wednesday.

Guadencio Martinez, 22, of Hudson, was driving a Kawasaki sports bike southbound on N.C. 181 between the 18 and 19 mile markers when the crash happened, said Trooper B.C. Phillips with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Phillips said Martinez passed an SUV in a no passing zone, but when he steered his bike back into the correct lane, he had built up too much speed and had to lay the bike down on the road, Phillips said.

Martinez was ejected from the bike and hit the guardrail post. The bike went under the guardrail about 40 feet away based on the evidence on scene, Phillips said. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Martinez was airlifted from the scene with suspected internal injuries, Phillips said. His condition was not known Friday morning.

Oak Hill and Jonas Ridge fire departments responded to the scene along with Avery County EMS.