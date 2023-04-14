Sharon and Melody Crowe were headed to a local pharmacy Friday morning when they started smelling a strong odor of gasoline coming from their car.

It wasn’t long after that they started to see smoke coming through the vents in the car.

“I pulled in here (Abele’s Family Restaurant) right fast and by the time I pulled in and stopped, flames were just shooting out,” Sharon Crowe told The News Herald. “I just opened the door, I told her grab your pocket book and run.”

Sharon said she ran into the restaurant, frantically asking staff for a fire extinguisher. A few minutes later a man came outside and started to spray the extinguisher under the car since they couldn’t get the hood open.

“He kept the flames down with the fire extinguisher before the fire department got here,” Sharon said. “If he hadn’t had the fire extinguisher, it would’ve been really bad. It kept it from blowing.”

When the Morganton Department of Public Safety arrived on scene, they were able to pry the hood open and completely extinguish the fire – but now the Crowes are without a vehicle.

“It’s just a loss for us,” Sharon said. “But that’s alright. The good Lord rides with us and he’s with us every day. He’s going to get us through this, and we’ll eventually get another car.”