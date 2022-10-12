No injuries reported after 3-car crash

No injuries were reported after a three-car crash near downtown Morganton late Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:47 a.m. at the intersection of West Meeting and South College streets in downtown Morganton, said Officer J. Cooper with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

He said the driver of a Honda CRV told him she wasn't paying attention and ran a red light, causing her to hit a Volvo sedan. The force of the crash caused the Volvo to hit a Hyundai sedan, Cooper said.

A block of South College Street between West Meeting and West Concord streets was closed for about an hour while tow trucks cleared the scene, but no injuries were reported.

The driver of the CRV was cited for failing to stop for a red light.