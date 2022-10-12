 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No injuries reported after 3-car crash

  • Updated
  • 0

No injuries were reported after a three-car crash near downtown Morganton late Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:47 a.m. at the intersection of West Meeting and South College streets in downtown Morganton, said Officer J. Cooper with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. 

He said the driver of a Honda CRV told him she wasn't paying attention and ran a red light, causing her to hit a Volvo sedan. The force of the crash caused the Volvo to hit a Hyundai sedan, Cooper said. 

A block of South College Street between West Meeting and West Concord streets was closed for about an hour while tow trucks cleared the scene, but no injuries were reported. 

The driver of the CRV was cited for failing to stop for a red light. 

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car crashes into mobile home

Car crashes into mobile home

HICKORY — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car ran off the road and plowed into a mobile home late Monday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Saudi Arabia will face 'consequences' for its oil production cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert