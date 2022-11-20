Official urges cooking, heating safety this holiday season

The holiday season is upon us, and with it, one of the busiest times of the year for firefighters.

The National Fire Protection Association says on its website cooking was the leading cause of house fires and injuries from them from 2015-19.

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, fire officials like Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis are urging people to be safe when they get to cooking.

Deep frying turkeys should always be done outside, Willis said, and the bird should always be completely patted dry and thawed out before being lowered into the oil extremely slowly.

Willis said to be careful not to put too much oil in the fryer. He suggested putting water in the pot and putting the bird in the fryer to see about how much oil will be needed.

“You can see about how much that liquid’s going to rise,” Willis said. “The big things are not letting it overflow and getting it dry so it won’t lather as bad, and dropping it in the oil extremely slowly.”

Keeping a fire extinguisher on hand is a good idea to put out a grease fire if one starts, but water should not be used. When cooking on a stovetop, Willis said to keep lids handy to smother out any grease fire that may start.

Cooking fires aren’t the only danger this time of the year.

Winter temperatures made an early arrival in Burke County this year, and it’s expected to stick around, according to the winter weather outlook forecasted by Foothills Action Network.

Willis said anyone using a space heater to keep warm this winter should make sure they’re using a UL-approved heater, and the proper method of power or fuel is being used to run the heater.

“Heaters should never be plugged into drop cords of any kind,” Willis said. “Drop cords aren’t designed to take that much amperage power draw. They need to be plugged directly into an outlet, and need to keep any combustibles at least three feet away from all sides and above.”

Heaters should never be left unattended, Willis said.

Those using fireplaces to keep their homes warm should make sure to have their chimneys checked by a professional before starting a fire, Willis said.

“You don’t know how to do it yourself,” Willis said. “Have a professional check it every year before you start it, and that’s really good with any heating device.”

Everyone needs to have smoke detectors in their home, but anyone using fossil fuels to heat or cook, they should also have a carbon monoxide detector.

“They’re a little more expensive, but they make combination units that do smoke detection and carbon monoxide detection, CO detection, and they have 10-year batteries in them,” Willis said. “I would highly recommend those. They’re a little more expensive, but you don’t have to worry about changing the batteries and they work with detecting carbon monoxide and smoke.”

Otherwise, batteries should be replaced in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors every six months whether they need to be replaced or not, Willis said.

“The time change is a good time to do that,” Willis said. “I can tell you in the past two years we have had at least three fire fatalities that, in our opinion, could have been either prevented or the loss extremely reduced had the presence of working smoke detectors been in the picture.”

Make sure smoke detectors are installed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, and there should be smoke detectors in each bedroom, and one in the common areas leading to the bedrooms.

“Most people put them up and don’t look at the directions, but it specifically has diagrams in there and everything to tell you where to put them and where not to put them,” Willis said.

He said people should make sure to stay prepared for anything that could happen should any winter storms knock power out. People should make sure to have enough supplies to make it at least 72 hours without power.

“Look out for each other, especially our elderly neighbors,” Willis said.

Anyone who needs help checking on their smoke or carbon monoxide detectors should reach out to their local fire department, he said. If they have trouble getting through to their local department, Willis said to call his office at 828-764-9320 and they can help make the connection.