Patton Football’s #55 is back home to finish recovering from a serious car crash earlier this year after spending 55 days in the hospital and in a rehabilitation facility.

Colten Dale was seriously injured in a crash on Enola Road near JP Hawkins Circle on Feb. 25. He was transported to an Asheville-area hospital for treatment, and earlier this month, was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Charlotte better suited for his needs.

On Friday, though, Dale was able to return to his home in Morganton — complete with a warm welcome from his classmates at Patton High School.

“It was so good to see Colten today,” said Patton Principal Dillon Sain on Friday. “The kids were excited … We got all the kids out, all 770 of them out front, and the excitement kept building and building, almost like the president’s coming through. The kids were so happy to see Colten, and graduation’s a month away. We’re pretty sure he’s going to walk with us and we can’t wait for that.

“This has been such a testament to a community rallying around a student, and these kids love him. He’s definitely part of the Patton community, and we couldn’t be happier. It’s been a good day at Patton High School.”

That’s the same kind of support friends of the family recalled seeing immediately after the wreck and every day since.

Hollie Phillips, a friend of the Dales, talked about how negative social media can be, but that’s not what family and friends of the Dales saw the weekend of the crash.

“Within a couple hours of finding out Colten had that wreck, this whole community, it just stopped,” Phillips said. “The negativity stopped, the political stuff stopped, the social media negativity stopped and everybody came together to pray for him and his family. That in itself was a miracle.”

Lorrie Parlier, another of the Dales’ friends, said a prayer was scheduled within hours of the crash.

“It was huge,” she said. “There was tons of people. I would say 200 or more, and it was quiet. It was just spirit led. You could just feel the spirit there on the football field, and that’s where Colten’s heart is, is on the football field.”

The prayers continued every day for Colten, and haven’t stopped yet. Parlier and Phillips said there were students gathered Friday morning to pray for Colten.

“Their trust in God, to me, just been uplifting for me,” Parlier said. “If a kid can start their day with God, that in itself is good. My son’s been in church since he was born and he’s been out there. It means a lot to a parent to let a kid see a true miracle unfold in front of their eyes, I think, it’s life changing.”

Phillips said that’s exactly what Colten is — a walking, talking miracle.

“He has changed lives in this community,” Phillips said. “He has changed families in this community, and there are kids who didn’t even know about Jesus who are asking about it now … I mean, if one person’s life was changed and they found Jesus, then His will’s been done.”

That dedication stretched farther than just Morganton — Phillips spoke about how her family members in other states sat down to pray for him.

“He’s truly a miracle and you … can only give God the glory for it,” Parlier said. “This was God … they had a great medical team, but it was God. It was God leading that medical team, and God has big plans for Colten and he’s not done with Colten. That’s what I try to tell my son. Bad things happen, but in the good, that’s where God shows up.”