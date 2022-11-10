 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed, crash under investigation on North Green Street
featured top story breaking

Pedestrian killed, crash under investigation on North Green Street

  • Updated
  • 0
111022-mnh-news-pedkilled1-p1

The northbound lanes of North Green Street/N.C. 181 are closed at Blue Ridge Community Action while police investigate a deadly crash. Northbound traffic is being routed around the crash in the center turn lane.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Two lanes of North Green Street still are closed while police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian dead Thursday morning.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to North Green Street near Blue Ridge Community Action shortly after 8 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant.

Witness reports indicated a woman walking northbound on North Green Street/NC 181 was hit and killed, Whisnant said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

It’s not yet clear whether the woman was walking in the road, Whisnant said. Speed is not believed to be a factor at this point, but officers will download data from the vehicle involved to determine its speed at the time of the collision, he said.

People are also reading…

The two northbound lanes of North Green Street were closed for the investigation, and Whisnant expected them to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. Northbound traffic was moving around the scene in the center turn lane.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert