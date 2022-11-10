Pedestrian killed, crash under investigation on North Green Street

Two lanes of North Green Street still are closed while police investigate a collision that left a pedestrian dead Thursday morning.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety was dispatched to North Green Street near Blue Ridge Community Action shortly after 8 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant.

Witness reports indicated a woman walking northbound on North Green Street/NC 181 was hit and killed, Whisnant said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

It’s not yet clear whether the woman was walking in the road, Whisnant said. Speed is not believed to be a factor at this point, but officers will download data from the vehicle involved to determine its speed at the time of the collision, he said.

The two northbound lanes of North Green Street were closed for the investigation, and Whisnant expected them to remain closed until at least 10 a.m. Northbound traffic was moving around the scene in the center turn lane.

More information will be published as it becomes available.