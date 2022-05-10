 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Person airlifted after Monday night crash in Morganton

  • 0
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

A person had to be airlifted after a crash Monday evening in Morganton.

The crash occurred when a Honda Accord traveled out of its lane on Jamestown Road, across the center turning lane and into the oncoming lane and hit an oncoming Ford Focus partially head-on near the car dealership around 6:39 p.m., said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to a hospital in Tennessee after the crash, Brown said. Their condition was not known Tuesday morning. The driver of the Ford had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers still are investigating contributing factors in the crash, Brown said. Jamestown Road was shut down for about an hour and a half while officers worked at the scene of the crash.

The Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT responded to the scene along with MDPS police and fire units.

People are also reading…

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after protests over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert