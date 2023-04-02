CHARLOTTE — A local family is excited to see what the future holds for their 18-year-old son as he recovers from injuries sustained in a February crash.

Colten Dale, 18, was critically injured after a crash on Enola Road near JP Hawkins Circle in February. He suffered head trauma in the crash, and was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Recovery has been a bumpy ride for the Patton High School senior, his parents told The News Herald. He’s having to relearn the basics of living, but he has been improving rapidly, said LaDonna Dale, Colten’s mother.

“His progress has come quickly,” LaDonna said. “Doctors are very impressed from where he started to where he’s at now because they say he’s ahead of where they thought he would be.”

Last week, he was able to hold full conversations with people. But on March 23, a little more than a week ago, he was mostly giving short, simple answers, LaDonna said. On Friday, he was able to walk by holding onto a rail, and he was able to ride an elliptical during his physical therapy appointment.

“He’s still got his competitive edge,” LaDonna said. “His daddy told him to go harder and sure enough, he did. He’s doing amazing. From where he came from to where he’s at now, it’s been nothing but a miracle.”

Colten’s former coach, Mark Duncan, said it was his cowboy toughness that stood out on and off the field. Before the crash, Colten had offers from different colleges to play football for their teams and still was trying to make up is mind where to sign: Brevard or Guilford colleges.

Despite his hospitalization, that dream hasn’t been pushed to the wayside.

“Both schools have reached out saying that, no matter what capacity, they still want him to be part of their team,” LaDonna said. “He’s still strong, I just don’t know how to explain it. He is just a miracle walking. He’s a miracle in itself. He’s talking, he’s walking, he’s his stubborn self.”

He progressed so quickly he was outpacing the care he could receive at Mission Hospital, meaning it was time for him to move on to another facility for continued rehabilitation, LaDonna said. When they asked Colten’s doctors where they recommended he should go, they all said the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which doctors told the Dale family is renowned in the southeast for its treatment of brain injuries.

Both his parents are state employees, with LaDonna working at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and his dad, Jarrod, working at Foothills Correctional Institute. Their insurance plan is through Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and they were pleased to find out Shepherd Center was an in-network provider for them.

A bed was lined up at the facility in Atlanta, and the paperwork was sent off to their insurance provider.

Their first request was denied, LaDonna said. She said Blue Cross wanted to know why they couldn’t seek treatment in North Carolina.

“We never said that North Carolina could not provide him what he needed, but if it’s the best, and you want your child to get better, that’s where we wanted him to go,” she said.

Meanwhile, Colten’s progress was continuing to outpace the limits placed on him in a hospital setting.

“Colten was making progress at Mission and was getting frustrated because he couldn’t get up out of the bed because they weren’t coming and working with him as consistently as they could at a rehab place,” she said. “He was getting upset and we were working with him the best we could, doing things that we knew to do to help him out.”

They filed an appeal to the first denial, but they were told it could take up to a month to get a decision on their appeal. They decided to go ahead and have Colten transferred to Atrium Health in Charlotte so he could receive better rehabilitative care.

“We were losing time,” LaDonna said. “They say the first couple of weeks are the most crucial time to get stuff relearning and getting the brain rerouted.”

Before they transferred to Charlotte, though, Blue Cross approved their request to go to Shepherd Center.

But by then, Colten’s bed at Shepherd Center had gone to another patient.

“We felt like we just kept hitting walls and kept hitting walls, and it was just meant for us to go to Charlotte,” LaDonna said. “I think God led us here for a reason. We don’t know what that reason is yet, but Colten has, in one day, done more than they expected him to do.”

She said they’re all thankful for the support they’ve received from their workplaces, schools, family, friends, churches and businesses who have thrown their support behind them.

“That’s been amazing,” LaDonna said. “That’s been nothing but God. We can’t thank the community enough for everything they’ve done … there’s people that’ve reached out that we don’t even know … just to know the community loves our kids so much is amazing. We’ve truly been blessed.”

Doctors haven’t given them a timeline yet for Colten’s recovery, but LaDonna said she and Jarrod feel like he’ll make a full recovery.

“He’s still got the will to fight and the determination he’s always had on the football field,” LaDonna said. “I believe that’s what’s going to help him get back to where he wants to be or can be. He’s always ben a hard worker, he doesn’t give up and he’s not given up yet.”

A GoFundMe still is active for the family. Anyone who would like to donate can visit https://gofund.me/b573995a for more information.