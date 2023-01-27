 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains of man missing since June found in Connelly Springs

072122-mnh-news-phillip-p1

Philip Carter

 Ruth Carter, submitted

CONNELLY SPRINGS — The remains of a man who has been missing since June were found earlier this month in a remote, wooded area. 

Philip Donald Carter, 30, was last seen walking on Hubert Lane in Connelly Springs near Will Hudson Road on June 22, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office. 

In a Jan. 11 search of a remote, wooded area near Kayla's Ridge Road in Connelly Springs, which is about a mile as the crow flies from Will Hudson Road, deputies found a body they believed to be Carter, said the BCSO press release. 

Carter's identity was confirmed through dental records by the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's office in Winston-Salem. 

The sheriff's office said deputies had conducted multiple searches around Kayla's Ridge Road with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Burke County Emergency Management, the BCSO release said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Details about Carter's cause of death have not been released. 

