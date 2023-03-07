Rescuers spent Sunday evening carrying a woman out of the Linville Gorge after a trip to see Daffodil Flats ended with an ankle injury.

The call came in around 3 p.m. for a 37-year-old hiker with an ankle injury who couldn’t walk the rest of the way out of the Linville Gorge, said Burke County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop. Her injuries weren’t critical, and rescuers cleared the scene around 8 p.m.

The woman was returning from a trip to Daffodil Flats, an area nestled deep in the rugged terrain of the Linville Gorge. The popular attraction draws plenty of hikers every year, but the strenuous hike is one meant only for experienced hikers who know their way around the Gorge.

Bishop said a more concerning development on recent search and rescue calls has been the number of people parked in ways they block access for rescuers.

He said rescuers responding to calls have been hindered by people parked in front of gates, or parking along roads and hindering access for rescue vehicles. This is concerning, especially for critical rescue calls where every second counts, he said.

Bishop also urged anyone going on a hike to make sure they have their route planned out and let someone who isn’t going on the hike know their plan. That person also should know a hiker’s expected return time, and know where they’re planning to park their car or set up camp for a night, if applicable.

All hikers should have plenty of food and water. Bishop recommended packing enough to survive at least 72 hours in the woods. Hikers should also make sure they have a map, not just one on their phones, and know how to read it, and they should also carry a flashlight.

Remember, if you find yourself hurt in the woods and can’t get enough cellphone signal to make a call, you can text 911.

Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS and Longtown Fire Department all responded to the call.