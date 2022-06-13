Rescuers looking for photos from Linville Falls parking lot to help track missing woman’s steps

A woman still is missing about a month after she went missing, and she’s believed to be somewhere in the Linville Gorge.

Frances “Dell” Collett Apperson, 67, was last seen leaving her Charlotte home May 17, and her car was found May 30 in a parking lot near Linville Falls, according to information previously published in The News Herald.

Rescuers have spent the last two weeks scouring the area around the falls for signs of Apperson, who is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch white woman who weighs about 130 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, information previously published indicated. She also is deaf.

Rescuers now are asking anyone who may have taken pictures in the Linville Falls parking lot between May 17 and May 30 to email those photos to fire@burkenc.org. Emergency Management Director Mike Willis said rescuers are trying to figure out when Apperson’s car was left there.

A large-scale search of the area was conducted Saturday with rescuers descending on the area to search the terrain, according to a Facebook post from the Burke County Search and Rescue page.

“Teams from all areas of North Carolina and South Carolina searched some of the toughest terrain on the East Coast,” the post said.

Willis said rescuers will return to the area later this week after taking a break due to the hot conditions expected to impact the area over the next several days.

He said people have flooded officials with calls asking if they can help in the search for Apperson. While those offers are appreciated, Willis said only trained rescuers who are associated with rescue organizations can assist in the search because of the rugged terrain where Apperson is believed to have gone missing.

That terrain is so rugged rescuers had to rappel down a cliff face to access an area they wouldn't have been able to reach otherwise, video posted on the Burke County Search and Rescue Facebook page showed.

Anyone who may have seen Apperson around Linville Falls or the Linville Information Cabin should call 828-437-1911.

Rescuers from Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Services Special Operations, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Emergency Management, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Caldwell County EMS Special Operations, Kannapolis Fire Department, Pineland Resources Inc., Salisbury Fire Department, Haywood County Rescue Squad, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Search and Rescue and the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement all assisted Saturday.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

