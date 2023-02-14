A vacant home on Burkemont Avenue in Morganton was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to the 110-block of Burkemont Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Thursday night, according to a release from MDPS.

First responders arriving on scene saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the two-story home, and when Morganton’s ladder truck arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Firefighters attempted to search the home, but the wind was worsening the fire and the condition of the home was unsafe at the time, the release said. It was later determined no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Morganton electric personnel responded to remove downed power lines to the home, and fire personnel remained on the scene for about two hours.

The fire remains under investigation by MDPS detectives. The home was ruled a complete loss.