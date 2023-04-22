LENOIR – A Valdese woman was one of two people killed in a crash in Lenoir on Friday.

It was around 4 p.m. when a 2002 Chevrolet Astro headed west on N.C. 18/U.S. 64, crossed the center line near Beecher Anderson Road and hit a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette head-on, according to a press release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Astro, Deanna Lynn Ross, 41, of Lenoir, was transported by EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

The driver of the Silhouette, Reyna Mendoza, 29, of Valdese, was transported by EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital, where she died due to her injuries. Four children in the vehicle were transported to various hospitals in the area with injuries, the release said.

The road was closed in the area for more than an hour during the on-scene investigation.