Woman killed in fire identified

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who was killed in a house fire earlier this month has been identified.

Firefighters responded to 3080 Spann Park Ave., Connelly Springs, on Sept. 12, for a reported structure fire, according to information previously released by the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office. The home was fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived, and a woman was found dead in the living room, the fire marshal’s office previously said.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Rosa Lee Fox, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, Willis said. The home was totally destroyed by the fire.

The News Herald previously spoke to a neighbor who saw the flames from the fire.

“I just seen flames coming out from underneath the trailer like it might’ve started underneath the trailer,” Michael Bowman said. “I went next door because they actually own the trailer and tried to get them up while my mother was calling 911.”

He said he thought someone had moved into the trailer recently.

“It looked like it started underneath the trailer … and once it went, it wasn’t long,” Bowman said. “In 45 minutes, there was no chance for nobody to get out or in to do anything.”

Agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were at the scene along with deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County EMS and the fire marshal’s office.

Lovelady, Icard, Valdese, Rhodhiss and Drowning Creek fire departments all responded to the fire.