Accounting for the imperfect makes for perfect grace

When I was in seminary, it was always easy to tell when my Old Testament professor was trying to catch the class with something new and unexpected. He would throw out an idea or a question — usually something that seemed innocuous, something we all probably would have agreed to without much thought. Then he would bring in some Bible verse or biblical concept that would turn everything on its head.
He would do this to get us thinking about things from a different angle, to teach us not to lean too hard on what we had always thought, but to dig in and discover what the Bible really said. I usually couldn’t figure out where he was going when he was doing this, but it was pretty obvious when he was doing it.
“In the Hebrew Bible (Old Testament), what is the opposite of covenant faithfulness?” I remember him asking as he scanned the class looking for someone brave enough to offer an answer.
I thought I knew. I’m pretty sure everybody did. It’s sin, isn’t it? Sin is the opposite of faithfulness, right? What else could it be? But I wasn’t about to be the one to speak up and become Dr. Borger’s next object lesson.
“C’mon,” he insisted. “Anybody? What is the opposite of covenant faithfulness?”
He scanned the group again, stopping on a young woman who looked like she was about to burst. He motioned to her and asked his question one last time.
“Sin!” She blurted out.
I knew she had the wrong answer. It seemed correct, but he wouldn’t have been doing this if it was. Of course, I had no idea what it could have been; I was just glad I wasn’t the first to speak up. He didn’t say anything, just opened his big leather Bible with nothing but a few Hebrew letters on the cover. I don’t remember the passage he read, but there are at least a half-dozen he could have used to make his point.
Leviticus 4-5 is one. It lays out the process for the sin offering and the guilt offering. There’s some overlap between the two, but basically, these two different categories of offerings are built into the covenant to assuage the people’s guilt when they sin. Laying aside the merits of animal sacrifice for a moment, the point is that God made space in the covenant for human weakness.
The same is true of the New Testament. As John the Baptist said at Jesus’ baptism, “Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”
From the earliest parts of Genesis, all the way through Revelation, God builds provision for human sin into the relationship between humanity and the divine. I don’t have to worry that I’ve gone too far; I don’t have to lie awake wondering if I’ve burned the only bridge back to God’s blessing. God took my weakness into consideration before I was even born, providing a way back no matter how far I wander. As the Prophet Isaiah wrote, “Surely, the arm of the Lord is not too short to save.”
My shortcomings do not exile me from the covenant. My failures don’t shut up the heavens and remove the blessing of God from life. My weakness doesn’t thwart God’s perfect plan for my life. God factored my imperfections into the plan from the very beginning. In God’s way of doing things, sin is not a once-and-for-all deal-breaker, just as long as I don’t give up.
So, when things get hard, when life gets in the way and my doubts and fears rise against me, what do I do? I try not to worry and just keep going. I keep practicing the faith the best way I know how because God has made room in it for my weakness, failures and moments of doubt. I keep praying the prayers even in those moments I’m not even sure there’s anyone on the other side listening. I keep reading Scripture and participating in public worship. I eat the bread and drink from the cup, even though I know it comes from the same grapes and wheat as my Wonderbread and Welch’s. I keep living the life of love, goodness and justice that Jesus called for because it is a good way of life. There is grace built into these things because God knew that grace was the only way I would ever be able to access the divine.
So keep going, keep praying even when you’re not feeling it, because God has made space for your doubts and weakness.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.