Accounting for the imperfect makes for perfect grace

My shortcomings do not exile me from the covenant. My failures don’t shut up the heavens and remove the blessing of God from life. My weakness doesn’t thwart God’s perfect plan for my life. God factored my imperfections into the plan from the very beginning. In God’s way of doing things, sin is not a once-and-for-all deal-breaker, just as long as I don’t give up.

So, when things get hard, when life gets in the way and my doubts and fears rise against me, what do I do? I try not to worry and just keep going. I keep practicing the faith the best way I know how because God has made room in it for my weakness, failures and moments of doubt. I keep praying the prayers even in those moments I’m not even sure there’s anyone on the other side listening. I keep reading Scripture and participating in public worship. I eat the bread and drink from the cup, even though I know it comes from the same grapes and wheat as my Wonderbread and Welch’s. I keep living the life of love, goodness and justice that Jesus called for because it is a good way of life. There is grace built into these things because God knew that grace was the only way I would ever be able to access the divine.