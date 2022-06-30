Ace Party Band up next at TGIF

Fridays are aces, so is the summer TGIF Concert Series and locals won’t want to miss Ace Party Band on Friday, July 1.

This band is a diverse group of talented musicians whose versatile style will most defiantly entertain all who attend this concert.

Ace Party Band performs for all generations spanning the last 50 years. They cover all genres from beach and Motown, to Top 40, pop, rock, hip hop, R&B, country and jazz standards.

Those ready to have fun this weekend, don’t hesitate to attend this high-energy show. The concert will be at 7 p.m. on the historic courthouse square. Food vendors will open at 6 p.m. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and come kick off the holiday weekend with some energizing music.