Active cases, positivity rate decreasing in Burke

The health department said its staff, which has continuous face-to-face interaction with patients and/or clients, will continue to wear a face covering. It is asking those coming in for appointments to wear a mask/covering as well.

“We appreciate your continued cooperation,” the department said in its update release on Tuesday.

The health department resumed COVID-19 testing on Monday, with hours from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.

The health department is encouraging people to remember the COVID-19 protocols they have learned over the past two years. It said people should stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.

Appointments are needed and can be made by calling the department at 828-764-9150.

Clusters and outbreaks