Active cases, positivity rate decreasing in Burke

Even though Burke County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is below 5% now and all but one school has been removed from the state’s cluster list, new cases are still being reported.
The Burke County Health Department reported that 36 new virus cases were added from Friday through Tuesday with 215 current active cases and a positivity rate of 4.1%. That’s down from 260 active cases and a positivity rate of 7.05% on Friday.
The county has reported a total of 333 deaths since the first case of the virus was reported on March 24, 2020.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it has 10 COVID-19 patients. Six of the 10 are unvaccinated and three of them — two unvaccinated — are in the intensive care unit. It also has 10 patients in its virtual hospital.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 894 new virus cases on Tuesday with a daily percent positive rate of 5.3% and 1,157 people hospitalized. It also reported a total of 22,817 deaths due to the virus, up from 22,763 total deaths as of Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said NCDHHS updated its mask recommendations for schools and local governments on Monday to move to voluntary masking, as long as COVID-19 trends continue to improve.
The health department said its staff, which has continuous face-to-face interaction with patients and/or clients, will continue to wear a face covering. It is asking those coming in for appointments to wear a mask/covering as well.
“We appreciate your continued cooperation,” the department said in its update release on Tuesday.
The health department resumed COVID-19 testing on Monday, with hours from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.
The health department is encouraging people to remember the COVID-19 protocols they have learned over the past two years. It said people should stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
Appointments are needed and can be made by calling the department at 828-764-9150.
Clusters and outbreaks
The Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks and clusters on Tuesday. Only one school remains on the list with four schools in Burke County removed from the cluster list since last week. Those schools are Mountain View, George Hildebran and Salem elementary schools and Heritage Middle School.
The clusters and outbreaks remaining in Burke County include:
- Glen Alpine Elementary School remains at a total of 13 cases, with eight students and five staff members infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel remains at a total of 37 virus cases, with 16 residents and 21 staff members infected.
- Carolina Rehab Center of Burke remains at a total of 40 virus cases, with 38 residents and two staff members.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation remains a total of six positive virus cases, all among staff.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has 63 total cases, with 36 residents and 27 staff members infected. The facility has reported two resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community remains at a total of two positive virus cases, all among staff members.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains at a total of 100 positive virus cases, with eight residents and 92 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley remains at a total of seven positive virus cases, with four residents and three staff members infected.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by the health department.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.