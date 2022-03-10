Active COVID-19 cases continue downward in Burke

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burke County have continued falling but hospitalizations since earlier this week have remained steady.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard was showing 195 active cases on Thursday afternoon, down from 215 active cases on Tuesday.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 11 COVID-19 patients — seven unvaccinated — with four of them in the intensive care unit. It also reported 10 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The county has reported a total of 333 deaths so far due to the virus.

Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,783 new cases Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 3%, and 1,012 people hospitalized. The state also reported a total of 22,892 deaths due to the virus, up from 22,817 total deaths on Tuesday.

The Burke County Health Department said this week that NCDHHS updated its mask recommendations for schools and local governments to move to voluntary masking, as long as COVID-19 trends continue to improve.