Active COVID-19 cases continue downward in Burke

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burke County have continued falling but hospitalizations since earlier this week have remained steady.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard was showing 195 active cases on Thursday afternoon, down from 215 active cases on Tuesday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 11 COVID-19 patients — seven unvaccinated — with four of them in the intensive care unit. It also reported 10 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The county has reported a total of 333 deaths so far due to the virus.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,783 new cases Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 3%, and 1,012 people hospitalized. The state also reported a total of 22,892 deaths due to the virus, up from 22,817 total deaths on Tuesday.
The Burke County Health Department said this week that NCDHHS updated its mask recommendations for schools and local governments to move to voluntary masking, as long as COVID-19 trends continue to improve.
The health department said its staff, which has continuous face-to-face interaction with patients and/or clients, will continue to wear a face covering. It is asking those coming in for appointments to wear a mask/covering as well.
The health department is conducting COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday, and as need in the afternoon, according to the department.
The health department is encouraging people to remember the COVID-19 protocols they have learned over the past two years. It said people should stay home when they do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get a COVID vaccine and booster when eligible.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines.
Appointments are needed for both testing and a vaccine and can be made by calling the health department 828-764-9150.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.