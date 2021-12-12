Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Burke County more than two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Active cases of the virus were up to 217 on Friday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s up from the 195 active cases listed on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.

The county has added 43 cases to its cumulative total since Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic up to 16,757, the health department said.

That’s 113 new cases of the virus since Monday, when the county reported a cumulative total of 16,644 cases, according to the county health department.

The county’s positivity rate was listed at 4.91% in Friday’s media briefing, but the county still is listed at as having a high rate of community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county health department said in its briefing.