Active COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Burke County more than two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Active cases of the virus were up to 217 on Friday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s up from the 195 active cases listed on the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.
The county has added 43 cases to its cumulative total since Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic up to 16,757, the health department said.
That’s 113 new cases of the virus since Monday, when the county reported a cumulative total of 16,644 cases, according to the county health department.
The county’s positivity rate was listed at 4.91% in Friday’s media briefing, but the county still is listed at as having a high rate of community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county health department said in its briefing.
“During this holiday season, we continue to encourage our community to take preventative measures in keeping their immune system as strong as possible against COVID-19 and other infections,” the county health department said in its briefing. “This can be achieved through getting adequate sleep, limiting sugar consumption, remaining or becoming physically active, stress management, and last but not least getting your COVID vaccine and/or flu vaccine. Please consider using a face covering in areas of potentially high transmission and to stay home when you are not feeling well.”
In Burke County, 47% of the total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The county health department along with UNC Health Blue Ridge will host two drive-thru pediatric Pfizer vaccine clinics from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. One clinic will be held at Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcolm Blvd., Suite 150, Rutherford College, and the other will be held at the health department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
Appointments are preferred but not required. They can be made at burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
Clinics also will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton inside Murray Hall, the health department said. Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters will be available at the clinic. To register, visit unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays. First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
This week, eligibility for Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot was expanded to include 16- and 17-year-olds, NCDHHS said.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
Statewide, 3,606 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, NCDHHS said. There were 1,493 people hospitalized statewide and 18,976 people have died from COVID-19.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
