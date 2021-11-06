Active COVID-19 cases down but positivity rate ticks up

Another 41 cases of COVID-19 were added to the county’s total, with active cases dropping but the daily positivity rate seeing a slight uptick.
The new cases brought the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases up to 16,202, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
Of the cumulative cases, 192 were active, the briefing said. That’s down from the 221 active cases that were listed on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
The health department said it is experiencing issues with the dashboard and that officials are working to get them resolved as quickly as possible.
While active cases saw a decline, the county’s positivity rate went up to 5.99% Friday, up from 4.93% on Monday, information from the county health department said. The health department still said the positivity rate is seeing a steady decline, but said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there still is a potentially high transmission rate in the county.
Tuesday’s update of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services clusters and outbreaks lists saw Heritage Middle School and George Hildebrand and Ray Childers elementary schools removed from the list of ongoing outbreaks. Burke Long Term Care also was removed from the list.
The following outbreaks in Burke County remain ongoing, according to NCDHHS:
- Table Rock Middle School remains at a cluster of 12 students and two staff members infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 20 people infected, with 16 staff members and four residents infected.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard remained at one resident death and six residents infected with the virus.
- Grace Ridge remains at five residents infected with the virus, but now has two staff members infected with the virus. That’s up from one staff member infected in the previous listing.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran remains at one staff member and 10 residents infected.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton now has a total of 11 cases, four of them in staff and seven of them in residents.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw its virus cases remain at 36, with 17 cases in staff members and 19 cases in residents and one resident death.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remained at a total of 80 cases, with 73 staff members and seven residents infected with the virus.
About 49% of Burke County residents 12 years old and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and residents are about to get more chances to get vaccinated at clinics throughout the month.
NCDHHS, StarMed Healthcare, Healthier Together and St. Charles Catholic Church all have partnered with the Burke County Health Department for a six-week, family-focused vaccine clinic at the church.
The clinic wills be held in Murray Hall at the church at 728 W. Union St. in Morganton. Clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first clinic at St. Charles was held Saturday, and the last clinic is slated for Dec. 18, the county health department said.
First, second, third and booster doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines all will be offered at the St. Charles clinic, and the clinic will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 so long as a parent or guardian is present.
Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be on site for the clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled at bit.ly/3BJxwAA.
The county health department also will be hosting clinics later this month at its office.
Clinics will be held Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all available. Chae Moore, public information officer for the county health department, said these clinics will only be for those 12 years old and older.
Walk-ins also will be accepted at that clinic, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 828-764-9150. Those who have already set an appointment for December but would like to get their appointment date moved up can call the same number to have their appointments rescheduled.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.