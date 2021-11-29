Active COVID-19 cases see slight uptick in the last week

A little more than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been added in the last week to the county’s total since the start of the pandemic.
The new cases brought the total up to 16,517, according to an updated briefing from the county health department.
Of the total cases since the start of the pandemic, 102 of them are active, the health department said. That’s a slight uptick from the 97 active cases reported Nov. 22.
The county’s positivity rate was at 4.52% Monday, the briefing said.
On Wednesday at UNC Health Blue Ridge, seven people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, and one person was in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. None of the people hospitalized had been vaccinated.
There were 45 patients seeking treatment for the virus through UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital, the dashboard said.
The White House held a press briefing Monday about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a variant that popped up late last week in South Africa.
President Joe Biden has already restricted travel to and from counties in southern Africa in response to the variant.
“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden said in the press briefing. “We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day, and we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion.”
He implored people to get fully vaccinated and get their booster shots, and to wear their masks while indoors in public and around other people.
Biden said Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that existing COVID-19 vaccines will continue to provide protection against serious disease.
He said it’s not currently believed that additional protections will be necessary to address the Omicron variant, but said White House staff members already are developing contingency plans with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson so any additional protections that need to be developed will be accelerated.
Biden said he will be receiving daily updates throughout the week about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, and on Thursday he will unveil a plan — one that does not include shut downs or lock downs — for how the nation will fight COVID-19 through the winter.
Currently, 46% of Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older has been fully vaccinated, the county health department said.
Vaccines are available for free at various locations across Burke County, and there are a couple vaccine clinics scheduled in the month of December.
The Burke County Health Department will host a clinic today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be available at the clinic, but first, second, third and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines will be offered.
Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton will continue to host a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Friday hours are 3-7 p.m., and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters will be available at the clinic.
Appointments for the clinic are preferred but not mandatory. They can be made by visiting unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
On Dec. 11, UNC Health Blue Ridge and the county health department will team up to offer a drive-thru clinic for pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 9-11 a.m. Vaccines will be offered at Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College, and the Burke County Health Department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
Appointments for those clinics can be scheduled at burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. First, second, third and booster doses all are available for Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
