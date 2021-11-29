Active COVID-19 cases see slight uptick in the last week

A little more than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been added in the last week to the county’s total since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases brought the total up to 16,517, according to an updated briefing from the county health department.

Of the total cases since the start of the pandemic, 102 of them are active, the health department said. That’s a slight uptick from the 97 active cases reported Nov. 22.

The county’s positivity rate was at 4.52% Monday, the briefing said.

On Wednesday at UNC Health Blue Ridge, seven people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, and one person was in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. None of the people hospitalized had been vaccinated.

There were 45 patients seeking treatment for the virus through UNC Health Blue Ridge’s virtual hospital, the dashboard said.

The White House held a press briefing Monday about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a variant that popped up late last week in South Africa.

President Joe Biden has already restricted travel to and from counties in southern Africa in response to the variant.