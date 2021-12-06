Active COVID-19 cases still climbing after Thanksgiving

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burke County are continuing to climb after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The county added 42 new cases to its cumulative total over the weekend, bringing it up to 16,644 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a media briefing Monday from the Burke County Health Department.

Active cases grew by 13 over the weekend, up to 146 from 133 active cases Friday, the health department said. The county’s positivity rate was 4.88% Monday, which was down from 5.55% Friday.

At UNC Health Blue Ridge, there were six COVID-19 patients in the hospital and three of them are vaccinated, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital. Four of the COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit, and one of them was vaccinated, she said.

Statewide, 2,101 new cases were reported Monday with a daily percent positive rate of 7.7%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were 1,307 people hospitalized and 18,860 people have died from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week moved Burke County back to a high rate of community transmission, which the county health department said was anticipated.