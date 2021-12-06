Active COVID-19 cases still climbing after Thanksgiving

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burke County are continuing to climb after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The county added 42 new cases to its cumulative total over the weekend, bringing it up to 16,644 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a media briefing Monday from the Burke County Health Department.
Active cases grew by 13 over the weekend, up to 146 from 133 active cases Friday, the health department said. The county’s positivity rate was 4.88% Monday, which was down from 5.55% Friday.
At UNC Health Blue Ridge, there were six COVID-19 patients in the hospital and three of them are vaccinated, said Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for the hospital. Four of the COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit, and one of them was vaccinated, she said.
Statewide, 2,101 new cases were reported Monday with a daily percent positive rate of 7.7%, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There were 1,307 people hospitalized and 18,860 people have died from the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week moved Burke County back to a high rate of community transmission, which the county health department said was anticipated.
Local health officials are asking people to take preventative measures to protect against all infections, including the novel coronavirus.
“This can be achieved through getting adequate sleep, limiting sugar consumption, remaining or becoming physically active, stress management, and last but not least getting your COVID vaccine and/or flu vaccine,” the health department said in a release. “Please consider using a face covering in areas of potentially high transmission and to stay home when you are not feeling well. All of these measures can help assist in keeping our community as healthy as possible.”
On Monday, only 47% of Burke County’s total population has been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
There are several upcoming vaccination opportunities across Burke County.
The county health department along with UNC Health Blue Ridge will host drive-thru pediatric Pfizer clinics. The clinics will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Valdese Express Care at 730 Malcolm Blvd., Suite 150, Rutherford College, and at the health department at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
Appointments are preferred but not required. They can be made at burkecovaccineclinic.rsvpify.com.
Clinics also will be held from 3-7 p.m. Fridays (Dec. 10, 17) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays (Dec. 11, 18) at St. Charles Catholic Church of Morganton inside Murray Hall, the health department said. Spanish, American Sign Language and Hmong interpreters all will be available at the clinic. To register, visit unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine.
The health department also administers doses of the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Fridays. First, second, third and booster doses are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or find more vaccine locations at myspot.nc.gov.
Those looking to get a booster shot must bring their vaccination card. If a person has lost their vaccination card, the health department must be able to verify their vaccination status with the state’s system.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.
